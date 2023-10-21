Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.93.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

OPRT opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $200.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.27 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oportun Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

