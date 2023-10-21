Societe Generale Downgrades HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Sell

Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSBC. UBS Group downgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 722 ($8.82) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.53) to GBX 820 ($10.02) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $746.20.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HSBC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in HSBC by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

