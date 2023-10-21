Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,142,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Enbridge by 123.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,778,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396,818 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 60.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,285,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

