Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $513.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 24.8% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 69.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

