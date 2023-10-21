Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.19.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

