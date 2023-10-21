Barclays Trims Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Target Price to $10.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EXAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of EXAI opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $610.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.68. Exscientia has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Exscientia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 859,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Exscientia by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

