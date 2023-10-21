BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Denison Mines (TSE:DML) a C$2.30 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 target price on Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.90 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

TSE:DML opened at C$2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -207.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.41.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

