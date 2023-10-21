Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$8.75.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$10.29.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of C$20.75 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3302392 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

