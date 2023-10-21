Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARR. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price target on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.96.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARR
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.73 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Renewable Royalties
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.