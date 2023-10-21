Raymond James Begins Coverage on KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $479.95.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $462.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 52-week low of $275.12 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $477.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

