eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.82.

eBay Stock Down 0.9 %

EBAY opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 26,306 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

