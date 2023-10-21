DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VYX opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

