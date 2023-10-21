DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
NCR Voyix Price Performance
Shares of VYX opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NCR Voyix has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $30.99.
About NCR Voyix
