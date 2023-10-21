Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.45.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $156.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,668,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.