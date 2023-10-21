ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $725.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $772.00 to $732.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $759.60.

Shares of ASML opened at $580.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $619.70 and a 200-day moving average of $664.81. ASML has a one year low of $437.12 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

