TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of TC Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.17.

TC Energy stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 381.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

