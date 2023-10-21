bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.21 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLUE

bluebird bio Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $305.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.