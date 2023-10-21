Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,437,000 after acquiring an additional 231,506 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.