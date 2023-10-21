NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NMIH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

NMIH stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

