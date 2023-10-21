Raymond James Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $76.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.