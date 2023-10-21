Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
