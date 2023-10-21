Sherritt International (TSE:S) Given New C$0.60 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on S

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Sherritt International Company Profile

Shares of S opened at C$0.43 on Tuesday. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$168.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49.

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.