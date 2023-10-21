First Bank’s (FRBA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

First Bank stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.76. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. First Bank had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Bank by 476,900.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bank by 46.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in First Bank by 21.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Bank by 134.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Bank by 53.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

