National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.11.

National Vision Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. National Vision has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. National Vision had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $525.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in National Vision by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

