Citigroup Upgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $158.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.93.

Progressive Stock Down 1.9 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,936. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

