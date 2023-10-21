Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $246.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $273.00.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $250.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

