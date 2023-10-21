Robert W. Baird Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $248.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $239.00 to $248.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.93.

IQVIA stock opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $171.24 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

