Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.14.

GSHD stock opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,482,247.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $138,306.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,247.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $84,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,823,655.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,970,990. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

