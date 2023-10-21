ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 0.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,547 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

