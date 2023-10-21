Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.11.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE KOS opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.67. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.