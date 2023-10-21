Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $166.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29. Chevron has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.