Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.51. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $610,247,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,483 shares during the period.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

