Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $70.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $57.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.35. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

