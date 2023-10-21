Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 282.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.