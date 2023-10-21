Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

DVN opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

