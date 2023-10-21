The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same store sales rose 1.8% during the month of September. Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Buckle Stock Performance

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKE stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Buckle by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Buckle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Buckle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

