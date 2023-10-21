Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the third quarter worth $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

