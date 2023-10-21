Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.99) to GBX 930 ($11.36) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.21) to GBX 1,030 ($12.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.54) to GBX 1,210 ($14.78) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Shares of PSO opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 175.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 54.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

