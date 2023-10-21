Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VNOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

VNOM stock opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

