Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

