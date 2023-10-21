Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NYSE AJX opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -42.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

