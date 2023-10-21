U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
GROW opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.00.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.