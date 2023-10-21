U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

GROW opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.00.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

