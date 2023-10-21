Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.47%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $24,928,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 598.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

