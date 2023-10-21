StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Koss Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.