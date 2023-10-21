StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Performance
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.37% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Koss
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
