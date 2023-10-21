Shift Technologies Inc (LON:SFT) Insider Sells £9,193.80 in Stock

Shift Technologies Inc (LON:SFT – Get Free Report) insider Conrad Bona sold 83,580 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13), for a total value of £9,193.80 ($11,229.75).
Shift Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of LON:SFT opened at GBX 11.53 ($0.14) on Friday. Shift Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.40 ($0.15).
Shift Technologies Company Profile
