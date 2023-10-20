BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

