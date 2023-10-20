Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.59.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $213.15. 511,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

