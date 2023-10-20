BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.07. The stock has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

