BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 325 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $161.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

