Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LOW traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.57. The company had a trading volume of 269,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,537. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

