Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4,671.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.00. 347,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,874. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.52 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

