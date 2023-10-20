Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $8.23 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $563.94. The stock had a trading volume of 210,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,564. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $577.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

